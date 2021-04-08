Advertisement

New California homeless database aims to help policymakers

In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a man is seen at a homeless encampment that sits under...
In this May 21, 2020, file photo, a man is seen at a homeless encampment that sits under Interstate 110 near Ramirez Street during the coronavirus outbreak in downtown Los Angeles. California launched a new database on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, that collects information on the homeless, including their race and ethnicity, gender, and age and which services they sought and received. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By JANIE HAR/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - California officials unveiled a new database system aimed at helping policymakers better understand and address the issue of homelessness.

Officials said this is the first time the information has been collected at the state level.

California collected the information from dozens of regional organizations that help the homeless.

The data includes four years’ worth of information and shows that nearly 250,000 people sought services in 2020. Of that number, 117,000 people are still awaiting help while nearly 92,000 people found housing. More than 150,000 people experiencing homelessness live in California, more than any other state.      

