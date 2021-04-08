Advertisement

Man accused of strangling “I-5 Strangler” won’t face death

This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate...
This photo provided by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation shows inmate Roger Reece Kibbe, 81. Kibbe a serial killer known as the "I-5 Strangler" in the 1970s and 1980s has been killed in the prison where he was serving multiple life sentences, state correctional officials said Monday, March 1, 2021. Kibbe, was unresponsive in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento shortly after midnight Sunday.(CDCR via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:28 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” won’t face the death penalty.

The Sacramento Bee says Amador County’s district attorney announced Wednesday that he filed first-degree murder charges against Jason Budrow and will seek life in prison without parole.

Budrow is accused of strangling Roger Kibbe in February in their shared cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento.

Kibbe, who was 81, was serving multiple life sentences for seven murders of women and girls in the 1970s and 1980s in Northern California. The youngest victim was 17. 

