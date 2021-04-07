Young getting the vaccine, but some families still wait

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Public health officials worry about vaccination reluctance among the young, but at Reno’s Community Health Alliance Tuesday afternoon, many of those lining up for shots were in their 20′s.

The rules changed this week allowing for those as young as 16 to get the Pfizer vaccine, those 18 and older to get the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. And some showing up here were young parents doing this as much for their families as themselves.

“I have two kids and a wife at home,” said 23 year old Demitri Trieschmann. I’m doing this to get back to normal. My two year old son has diabetes, so I just want to get back to normal and keep things safe for him.”

Like Demitri, Amanda Adams has been waiting anxiously for this day for the same reason. Her family has spent the year waiting out the pandemic taking all the precautions they could. That included keeping their 17 year old daughter and 14 year old son at their Gardnerville home, attending school on line.

They had the same concerns every parent had, but a special concern for their son.

“He has asthma and some other issues with his lung function that were just enough of a concern that any kind of severe respiratory condition could just push him over the edge. we just didn’t want to take the chance.”

Their daughter qualified for the vaccine this week and this morning got her shot at a site in Stateline.

“When i heard they were opening it up this last Monday that was perfect and way faster than i thought it would happen.”

Concern for their son’s safety remains, but, she says, they are also hopeful.

“He will have to wait for his vaccine,” she says. We’re hoping, I keep hearing that things might open up maybe by midsummer or early fall. So that just something we’re going to have to wait for. We’re very happy that things seemed to move very quickly over the past few months and we were able to get vaccinated, the three of us so far, and hopeful things will continue to move quickly as they have and our son will be able to get vaccinated.”

