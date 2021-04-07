Advertisement

Washoe Co. reopening plan calls for eased COVID-19 restrictions

Washoe County released new information about its reopening plan and the potential for COVID-19 restrictions to ease.(KOLO)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new COVID-19 mitigation plan calls for state restrictions to ease once the vaccination rate in Washoe County reaches 75 percent.

Back in February, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a goal of transitioning mitigation management to local authorities starting May 1.

A plan released by Washoe County outlines objectives and guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including monitoring the virus in the community, protecting vulnerable populations, contact tracing efforts, mitigation enforcement, and more.

The plan also outlines certain benchmarks that must be reached in order for the easing of restrictions.

Under the new plan, if 60 percent of the county gets vaccinated, the county will relax social distancing from six feet to four feet indoors and three feet outdoors.

If 75 percent of the county gets vaccinated, all social distancing requirements will be dropped except the mask mandate.

Currently, the vaccine rate in Washoe County is more than 23 percent of people 16 and older.

A state mask mandate will continue to be in place after May 1. The governor has not announced criteria for the mask mandate to be lifted.

Both the county and State COVID Task Force must give their approval of the plan.

County Commissioners will discuss the plan during a special meeting Thursday, April 8.

See the full plan below:

