Vegas water agency asks lawmakers to ban ornamental grass

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Las Vegas water officials want state lawmakers to require the removal of thirsty grass landscaping that isn’t used for recreation.

A Southern Nevada Water Authority lobbyist told lawmakers Monday that the Legislature should ban ornamental grass by the end of 2026 and create an advisory committee to guide the effort.

The agency estimates that the grass uses roughly 55 billion gallons of water a year, which is about 15% of the region’s total nonrecycled consumption. The idea gained immediate backing from one environmental advocacy group.

The Center for Biological Diversity pointed to drought in Southwest states that rely on the Colorado River.

