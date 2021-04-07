Tickets to the National Championship Air Races now on sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets for the 2021 STIHL National Championship Air Races are on sale beginning Wednesday. The event was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Operations Officer Tony Logoteta said the organization is excited to return after a tough year. The nonprofit financially relies on the community.

“We went through major downsizing like everyone did from a staff standpoint, we are still very low on staff, went through a number of different fundraisers, we sold an asset in the hangar, we did a digital event in September, and the biggest one was a donation campaign in December which was huge.”

He said ticket sales will be essential to help the organization make this year’s event a success and planning for September is currently underway. “We are an outdoor event, we have some bleacher seating areas, but they are totally open, we just feel really good, we will require masks, do everything we are supposed to do, abide by the health code guidelines and health department guidelines.”

Logoteta said the event is too far out to submit its plan to authorities, but feels confident the event will be ready to go. “We are six months away so it would be premature for us to submit a plan right now, not knowing exactly what the Health Department’s guidelines are going to be by then.”

The event is September 15th to 19th. Any ticket purchased before May 31st will get a refund in the event of a cancellation.

To purchase a ticket click here or call 1-800-514-3849.

For information about roll over 2020 tickets click here.

