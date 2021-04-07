The Road Ahead with RTC: Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is working to get transportation to those who need assistance getting to and from COVID vaccination locations. Beginning on Monday, March 22, the RTC will offer free RIDE, FlexRIDE, and ACCESS trips to vaccination locations. To get your free trip to any vaccination location, simply show the driver proof of your vaccine appointment when boarding. Proof can be provided by showing the driver your appointment confirmation in text, email, or printed formats.

These services work best for appointments with a pick-up and drop-off location and should not be used for drive-through vaccine appointments.

Residents without a vehicle who have an appointment at the Livestock Events Center must enter the vaccine site through Gate 4 on Sutro Street (near the southeast side of the property) and speak with the volunteer on site to arrange for the vaccine.

RIDE:

To plan your free RIDE trip on one of RTC’s buses, please visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/, or call RTC Customer Service at (775) 348-RIDE.

FlexRIDE:

For FlexRIDE services within existing FlexRIDE areas, including Sparks/Spanish Springs, the North Valleys, or Somersett/Verdi, please download the free RTC Washoe FlexRIDE App, or call (775) 335-0035.

ACCESS:

ACCESS-eligible clients can book a trip by calling (775) 348-5438. Must book 1-3 days in advance of appointment.

Passengers using transit should note that social-distancing protocols are in place on RTC buses and transit facilities and that masks or face coverings are required when riding transit, or when at a transit facility, per Federal Law.

There are other free or low-cost transportation options for people who live in areas not served by public transportation, including:

Washoe County Human Services’ Enhanced Mobility Program:

The Washoe County Human Services’ Enhanced Mobility Program is offering free transportation to and from COVID vaccine appointments for seniors 60 years and older, Veterans, and people with disabilities, regardless of where a person lives. Please give 24-48 hours notice and call (775) 686-9424 or email HSA-SrTransportation@washoecounty.us<mailto:HSA-SrTransportation@washoecounty.us>.

(This service is supported by funding from the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities subaward from the RTC)

Washoe Senior Ride Program:

The Washoe Senior Ride program provides alternative, reliable, and affordable transportation to Washoe County residents who are 60 years and older, RTC ACCESS clients (any age) and Washoe County Veterans (any age). Each month, Washoe Senior Ride participants may purchase up to $60 worth of taxi fares for just $15. For details on how to apply for this program, please visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/public-transportation/washoe-senior-ride/ or call RTC Customer Service at (775) 348-RIDE.

Washoe-Uber Rides Pilot Program:

The Washoe-Uber Rides Pilot Program provides alternative, reliable, and affordable transportation to Washoe County residents who are 60 years and older, RTC ACCESS clients (any age) and Washoe County Veterans (any age). The RTC will pay 75% off of five rides per month, capped at $9 per ride. The other 25% of the fare, and any amount over $9, will be automatically charged to the user’s debit or credit card on file with the user’s Uber account. For details on how to apply for this program, please visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/rtc-washoe-uber-rides-pilot-program/ or call RTC Customer Service at (775) 348-RIDE.

To learn more, please visit https://www.rtcwashoe.com/, or call RTC Customer Service at (775) 348-RIDE.