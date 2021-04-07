The Empowerment Center expands its transitional recovery homes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Full of open doors and open hearts....that’s the message client Kayla Robbins says she wants to spread after spending time at the Empowerment Center.

Robbins says it was a constant battle to overcome her drug addiction and after a stint in jail, she was looking to turn her life around.

“You don’t even know the kind of person you have the potential to be but if you just hold on people will help you get there and I would totally tell people to come to the Empowerment center,” said Robbins. " I don’t know the answer, this is what’s working for me now.”

The local nonprofit aims to provide safe sober housing for those struggling with addiction and help them lead productive lives through various programs and support.

And the empowerment center wants to extend that help to people all over the Silver State.

Roxanne DeCarlo, is the executive director of the nonprofit.

“As we were looking towards expanding the best option for us was to build an apartment complex, that offered affordable housing not just to everyone but people who were specifically completing treatment programs not just the empower center, but all of the treatment programs in the community,” explained DeCarlo.”

DeCarlo says it’s an important step forward to help others in similar situations like Robbins, who remains a perfect example of a successful recovery.

“One of the things that the Empowerment center has helped me do is that they’re great with connections,” added Robbins. “I needed a bike and now I can get to work but those seats are not very friendly and one of the house mom’s who was part of staff said I’ll go to Walmart and get you one. It’s simple necessities that are so minor but for someone like me it means so much you know.”

DeCarlo says fundraising efforts are underway and donations are welcome as a helping hand can go a long way in changing someone’s life.

“It’s just amazing to hear her perspective on what we do hear and it really reaffirms why we do what we do,” said DeCarlo.

The nonprofit will start construction this month building a 42 bedroom complex near Meadowood mall.

The homes are slated open in 2022.

