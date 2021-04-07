Sparks Police warn of scam calls asking for donations

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is warning the community to be aware of scammers posing as police officers and asking for donations over the phone.

The department said it has received multiple reports of these types of calls.

Authorities said the scammers use officers’ names. They are reminding you the Sparks Police Department will never call you and ask for donations.

They provided these tips to help avoid scams:

1-Never send money via gift card or wire transfer to someone you have never met face to face

2-Never share personally identifiable information or passwords

3-Resist the pressure to act immediately

4-Hang up on robocalls

