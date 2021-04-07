Nevada Supreme Court to consider death penalty dispute

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A death penalty dispute is going before Nevada’s Supreme Court ahead of a trial for a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four murders in Reno and rural Douglas County during an 11-day crime rampage in January 2019.

The justices are scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday about how long his lawyers should have to prove he’s intellectually disabled so he can’t be executed if convicted.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 20.

His public defenders say a Washoe County judge set a premature deadline April 20 to file an intellectual disability motion. They say Nevada law allows such motions up to 10 days before the trial.

