Nevada Supreme Court to consider death penalty dispute

In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in...
In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in Washoe District Court in Reno, Nev. Nevada’s Supreme Court wants to hear directly from lawyers on both sides in a death penalty dispute over how much more time public defenders should have to try to prove the Salvadoran immigrant is intellectually disabled and can't be executed if convicted of four 2019 Nevada killings. The justices have scheduled oral arguments April 7, 2021, on one of two appeals filed by lawyers representing Martinez-Guzman, 22.(Andy Barron | Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A death penalty dispute is going before Nevada’s Supreme Court ahead of a trial for a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four murders in Reno and rural Douglas County during an 11-day crime rampage in January 2019.

The justices are scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday about how long his lawyers should have to prove he’s intellectually disabled so he can’t be executed if convicted.

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 20.

His public defenders say a Washoe County judge set a premature deadline April 20 to file an intellectual disability motion. They say Nevada law allows such motions up to 10 days before the trial.

