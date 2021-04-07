Advertisement

Fire knocks out power to intersections in Sparks

Sparks Fire works the scene of a fire in the area of Industrial Way and Greg St.
Sparks Fire works the scene of a fire in the area of Industrial Way and Greg St.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that reportedly started due to a blown transformer. The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of Industrial Way and Greg Street.

Investigators say it’s believed that sparks from a blown transformer ignited nearby trees and bushes. The incident also led to several traffic lights losing power in the area.

NV Energy crews arrived on scene to restore power to the intersections while emergency crews directed traffic.

