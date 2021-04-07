Advertisement

Authorities searching for suspect who stole from Gardnerville Walmart

Authorities said the suspect was seen leaving the store with merchandise hidden inside his...
Authorities said the suspect was seen leaving the store with merchandise hidden inside his backpack.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect who stole merchandise from the Walmart on Grant Avenue in Gardnerville.

The theft happened March 23, 2021.

The suspect was seen on video leaving the store with numerous items hidden in his backpack.

He left the area on a primer gray colored motorcycle after being confronted by someone with Walmart Asset Protection.

The suspect is described as Native American, 6′, with brown hair and a scruffy mustache and beard.

If you recognize him or know anything about the case, call Investigator Steve Schultz at 775-782-6206 and reference case number 21SO08228.

