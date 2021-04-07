Advertisement

Arizona man to face DUI, drug charges in fatal Nevada crash

The crash led to a closure of the road in both directions.
The crash led to a closure of the road in both directions.(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a 32-year-old Arizona man will face multiple felony driving under the influence and drug charges in a head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left two children injured.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Wednesday that Tyler Charles Kennedy, 32, of Tolleson, Arizona remained jailed in Nye County pending a court appearance on charges also including reckless driving resulting in death or serious injury.

The crash occurred March 27 when the NHP says a Ford F-150 pickup traveling north crossed the centerline of U.S. 95 and hit a Toyota SUV headed south near Scotty’s Junction. 

