Arizona man to face DUI, drug charges in fatal Nevada crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a 32-year-old Arizona man will face multiple felony driving under the influence and drug charges in a head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left two children injured.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Wednesday that Tyler Charles Kennedy, 32, of Tolleson, Arizona remained jailed in Nye County pending a court appearance on charges also including reckless driving resulting in death or serious injury.

The crash occurred March 27 when the NHP says a Ford F-150 pickup traveling north crossed the centerline of U.S. 95 and hit a Toyota SUV headed south near Scotty’s Junction.

