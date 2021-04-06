Advertisement

Volunteers needed for KTMB’s Great Community Clean-up

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Great Community Cleanup.
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Great Community Cleanup.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful needs your help as this year’s Great Community Clean-up approaches.

The organization is looking for volunteers to help clean up illegal dumpsites, remove invasive weeds, and help beautify community parks.

This year’s clean-up will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will work at nearly 20 various sites throughout the Truckee Meadows.

Last year, 200 volunteers removed more than 55 tons of illegally dumped trash and invasive weeds.

“Illegal dumping is a complex and widespread issue. Since trash attracts trash, cleanup efforts like this are imperative in slowing the spread of dumpsites”, says Sophie Butler, KTMB’s Community Programs Manager. “By connecting our community with important resources and education, such as KTMB’s Recycling Guide, we hope to help prevent these problems before they occur, as well as organizing the cleanup efforts for our community.”

To volunteer with KTMB at this year’s Great Community Clean-up, visit ktmb.org/volunteer. Volunteer slots are almost full – please check back frequently for any cancellations.

KTMB reminds the community, you can always report illegal dumpsites by calling 329-DUMP or through the WCSO app, free in the app store. To report individuals who are actively dumping, please call 785-WCSO, the WCSO non-emergency dispatch line.

