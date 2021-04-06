Advertisement

Suspect in custody after police chase involving stolen ambulance

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - A suspect is in custody after police say he stole an ambulance from a fire station in Dallas on Monday.

Texas officials say the suspect took them on an hourslong police chase.

He hopped a curb and drove through the yards of several homes during the chase.

After running over what appeared to be spike strips, the driver tried to escape on foot but didn’t get far.

Police later took him into custody. His name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the dogs found abandoned in Sun Valley. Some have been adopted. Anyone with...
More than 40 dogs impounded in Sun Valley
The scene of a fire in the 400 block of Smithridge Park in southeast Reno.
Barbecue fire damages two homes in Reno
DUI crackdown in Reno leads to five arrests
This crash closed Nevada 28 near the border with California.
Head-on closes Nevada 28 in north Tahoe area; 2 injured
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a wrong-way crash in Las Vegas...
2 killed in head-on Vegas crash involving wrong-way vehicle

Latest News

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Growing concern over COVID-19 variant infecting children
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over UCLA guard David Singleton (34) to win the game...
The Latest: Bears put Zags in biggest hole of season
Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a crash involving a truck and motorcycle on...
Crash involving truck and motorcycle causes traffic snag in Lemmon Valley
Vandalism at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary hit hard by ongoing vandalism
Chauvin trial: Was his knee on Floyd's shoulder?