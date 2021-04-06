Advertisement

Reno Sparks Indian Colony holds vaccine clinic

Across from 1715 Kuenzli st.
The Vaccine clinic was held across the street from the Reno Sparks Tribal Health Center.
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno sparks Indian Colony is holding a mobile vaccine unit across the street from the Tribal Health Center on Kuenzli St.

Indian colony chairman Arlan Melendez says it came together quickly with help of the national guard, FEMA, and Team Rubicon disaster relief.

Still Melendez says, getting some Native Americans to agree to get vaccinated has been a challenge, but it was the oldest population that’s been the problem.

“It’s usually the middle aged groups,” said Melendez when describing those who have been reluctant to get the vaccine.

One person who waited to get it was Sarah Paschal, but not because she was reluctant.

“I’m from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe,” she said “We wanted to let elders to first so I didn’t, but we were really happy that we got this one.”

The event today isn’t drive thru, but because of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being used, only one shot is needed.

The event will run until 8 PM or while supplies last.

