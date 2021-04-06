Reno Connector Run set for this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is set to hold its first community run since the pandemic began. The Reno Connector Run returns this weekend after being cancelled last year. Race Director Sam Baugh said the race will look different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baugh said the race will be split into two days and have staggered start times to spread people out. He said there will be no spectators, aid stations, or an award ceremony. Masks must be worn at the start and finish line.

Baugh said despite the limited 750 people capacity, he is optimistic for the future. “I am hoping that as people continue getting the vaccine that we will start seeing more and more regulations loosen up and we can start getting back to normal, so it’s exciting.”

According to Baugh 600-people have signed up for the race. The 10K will be on Saturday and 5K on Sunday.

It starts at Nick Poulakidas Elementary School and runs along the Veterans Parkways pedestrian path.

The last day to sign up is Friday.

