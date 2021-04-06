Advertisement

Reno Connector Run set for this weekend

No spectators allowed to cheer on runners.
No spectators allowed to cheer on runners.
No spectators allowed to cheer on runners.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:41 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is set to hold its first community run since the pandemic began. The Reno Connector Run returns this weekend after being cancelled last year. Race Director Sam Baugh said the race will look different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Baugh said the race will be split into two days and have staggered start times to spread people out. He said there will be no spectators, aid stations, or an award ceremony. Masks must be worn at the start and finish line.

Baugh said despite the limited 750 people capacity, he is optimistic for the future. I am hoping that as people continue getting the vaccine that we will start seeing more and more regulations loosen up and we can start getting back to normal, so it’s exciting.”

According to Baugh 600-people have signed up for the race. The 10K will be on Saturday and 5K on Sunday.

It starts at Nick Poulakidas Elementary School and runs along the Veterans Parkways pedestrian path.

The last day to sign up is Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the dogs found abandoned in Sun Valley. Some have been adopted. Anyone with...
More than 40 dogs impounded in Sun Valley
The scene of a fire in the 400 block of Smithridge Park in southeast Reno.
Barbecue fire damages two homes in Reno
Tristian Summers is the fourth suspect in an armed robbery which occurred on March 21, 2021.
Fourth person arrested in connection with Incline Village mugging
Eduardo Palacios, 43, was arrested on multiple felony charges after a shooting in Sun Valley.
Man accused of breaking down door and shooting into Sun Valley home
People 16 and older in Nevada now eligible for coronavirus vaccine.
Nevada CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccine to ages 16 and older

Latest News

Reno Police investigate a stabbing on S. Virginia Street on April 5, 2021.
Reno Police searching for suspect in downtown stabbing
Nevada Legislature
Nevada water rights bill raises concerns over “water banking”
Dozens of abandoned dogs have been recovered from Sun Valley Regional Park.
Sun Valley abandoned dogs
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 66 recoveries, 19 new cases