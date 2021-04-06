Advertisement

Reno Police searching for suspect in downtown stabbing

Reno Police investigate a stabbing on S. Virginia Street on April 5, 2021.
Reno Police investigate a stabbing on S. Virginia Street on April 5, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:17 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for a downtown stabbing. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers said two men got into a fight near the Reno Arch on S. Virginia Street. One of the men stabbed the other multiple times then ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the two men knew each other.

The stabbing is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

