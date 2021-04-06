Reno Police searching for suspect in downtown stabbing
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:17 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for a downtown stabbing. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Officers said two men got into a fight near the Reno Arch on S. Virginia Street. One of the men stabbed the other multiple times then ran away.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not believe the two men knew each other.
The stabbing is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
