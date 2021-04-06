Reno Aces to open season at 50 percent capacity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces will host fans at 50 percent capacity at their season opener at Greater Nevada Field.

The State Department of Business and Industry approved the limited capacity as it aligns with Governor Steve Sisolak’s Directive 041 which allows large gatherings to be held at up to 50 percent of fire code capacity.

Other safety measures will be in place including face coverings and social distancing.

The Aces season begins on May 6, on the road at Salt Lake.

The Aces home opener is scheduled for May 13 against the Las Vegas Aviators. It’s the first baseball game at GNF since August 15, 2019.

“I want to thank all those at the State and County who have taken endless time with us to ensure the Aces can return with fans in 2021,” said Aces president Eric Edelstein. “We will continue to work with the State of Nevada and Washoe County to maximize capacity while maintaining distancing to ensure the health and comfort of our fans.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.