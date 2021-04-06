Advertisement

Reno Aces to open season at 50 percent capacity

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces will host fans at 50 percent capacity at their season opener at Greater Nevada Field.

The State Department of Business and Industry approved the limited capacity as it aligns with Governor Steve Sisolak’s Directive 041 which allows large gatherings to be held at up to 50 percent of fire code capacity.

Other safety measures will be in place including face coverings and social distancing.

The Aces season begins on May 6, on the road at Salt Lake.

The Aces home opener is scheduled for May 13 against the Las Vegas Aviators. It’s the first baseball game at GNF since August 15, 2019.

“I want to thank all those at the State and County who have taken endless time with us to ensure the Aces can return with fans in 2021,” said Aces president Eric Edelstein. “We will continue to work with the State of Nevada and Washoe County to maximize capacity while maintaining distancing to ensure the health and comfort of our fans.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the dogs found abandoned in Sun Valley. Some have been adopted. Anyone with...
More than 40 dogs impounded in Sun Valley
Tristian Summers is the fourth suspect in an armed robbery which occurred on March 21, 2021.
Fourth person arrested in connection with Incline Village mugging
The scene of a fire in the 400 block of Smithridge Park in southeast Reno.
Barbecue fire damages two homes in Reno
Eduardo Palacios, 43, was arrested on multiple felony charges after a shooting in Sun Valley.
Man accused of breaking down door and shooting into Sun Valley home
People 16 and older in Nevada now eligible for coronavirus vaccine.
Nevada CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccine to ages 16 and older

Latest News

Nevada baseball’s offense rolls in 15-9 win over Air Force
Nevada baseball’s offense rolls in 15-9 win over Air Force
Wolf Pack gets win in series finale against Air Force
Nevada baseball’s offense rolls in 15-9 win over Air Force
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Pro basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage, reaction caught on camera
Week five of the Sports Caravan was highlighted by rivalry battle between Douglas and Carson.
April 2 Sports Caravan