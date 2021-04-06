Mobile vaccine unit to tour rural Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the state’s biggest challenges during the pandemic has been that many Nevadans were not able to get the vaccine, but this is changing. At an appearance in Reno Monday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak was quick to mention one big change.

“It’s a very special day here in Nevada, anybody 16 years and older can get an appointment and go get their vaccine.”

He was standing in front of another change, a big step in reaching an underserved population.

It was one of two mobile vaccination units the Federal Emergency Management Agency has brought to the state with the aim of bringing the vaccine to those who can’t easily get to one of the current vaccination centers.

“Everybody doesn’t have the luxury of having a vehicle to transport them or live along a public transportation route,” the governor said. “It’s more difficult for those folks. We need to do more to get it out into the community. This is one step along that way.”

The unit is equipped with storage for more than 8,000 doses and in the field will deliver 250 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine a day, mostly in rural and tribal communities.

It makes it’s first appearance Tuesday at the Reno Sparks Tribal Health Center. Tribal Chairman Arlan Melendez says while older tribal members have responded well to the opportunity to get vaccinated, others haven’t. He hopes this mobile unit will help meet two populations which have been less receptive: younger people and those not living on tribal land.

“To get all the urban population that live all over through Washoe County has been challenging.”

Thursday it will be in Carson City, and Saturday in Wellington.

