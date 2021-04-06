Advertisement

Crash involving truck and motorcycle causes traffic snag in Lemmon Valley

Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a crash involving a truck and motorcycle on...
Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a crash involving a truck and motorcycle on Lemmon Dr.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:01 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that caused major traffic delays in Lemmon Valley Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Lemmon Drive near Buck Drive. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say, according to witnesses, the motorcycle rider crashed into the back of a Toyota truck and had to lay his bike down in the road.

The motorcyclist was reportedly up and walking around after the crash happened. No one was injured.

The crash did block a northbound lane of Lemmon Drive for a while as crews cleared the road, which backed up traffic considerably.

A crash on Lemmon Dr. backs up traffic.
A crash on Lemmon Dr. backs up traffic.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but investigators say no one is being cited at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the dogs found abandoned in Sun Valley. Some have been adopted. Anyone with...
More than 40 dogs impounded in Sun Valley
The scene of a fire in the 400 block of Smithridge Park in southeast Reno.
Barbecue fire damages two homes in Reno
DUI crackdown in Reno leads to five arrests
This crash closed Nevada 28 near the border with California.
Head-on closes Nevada 28 in north Tahoe area; 2 injured
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a wrong-way crash in Las Vegas...
2 killed in head-on Vegas crash involving wrong-way vehicle

Latest News

Vandalism at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary hit hard by ongoing vandalism
Three of the dogs found abandoned in Sun Valley. Some have been adopted. Anyone with...
More than 40 dogs impounded in Sun Valley
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
FEMA supplied mobile vaccination unit in Reno
Mobile vaccine unit to tour rural Nevada