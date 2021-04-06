Crash involving truck and motorcycle causes traffic snag in Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that caused major traffic delays in Lemmon Valley Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Lemmon Drive near Buck Drive. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say, according to witnesses, the motorcycle rider crashed into the back of a Toyota truck and had to lay his bike down in the road.

The motorcyclist was reportedly up and walking around after the crash happened. No one was injured.

The crash did block a northbound lane of Lemmon Drive for a while as crews cleared the road, which backed up traffic considerably.

A crash on Lemmon Dr. backs up traffic. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but investigators say no one is being cited at this time.

