Washoe County launches new COVID-19 scheduling tool

Washoe County launched a new tool to help schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new tool to help you schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Washoe County on Monday announced the new scheduling platform which will allow you to choose the brand of COVID-19 vaccine you want.

Beginning Monday, April 5, residents 16 years and older are eligible for the vaccine. According to the county, the soonest available appointments are the week of April 12.

When using the scheduling tool, you are asked to keep in mind the following:

  • Be sure to select appointments at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, which is the ONLY location in Northern Nevada with appointments available through this platform
  • The new scheduling tool is a statewide platform –appointments are available in both Northern and Southern Nevada
  • Those who are 16-17 years of age can only select the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are only available to those age 18 and older
  • Vaccine type is subject to change
  • Watch a tutorial video on how to schedule an appointment here

Click here to see if appointments are available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center starting the week of April 12.

The county said there is not enough vaccine to administer to every resident at this time; however, keep checking the website as more appointments will be added upon receiving more COVID-19 vaccine shipments.

Area pharmacies and medical providers will also be providing the vaccine to those 16 years and older starting Monday with their own scheduling platforms that can be accessed here.

