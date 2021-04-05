Advertisement

VA exhibit featuring women veterans now online

The women veterans experience goes digital.
The women veterans experience goes digital.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:04 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An exhibit at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) featuring portraits of women veterans along with articles about their lives in their own words is now available to the public online.

“We did it to honor them,” said Francis Mahoney, former VASNHCS Women Veterans Program Manager.

“My Life, My Stories” features the lives of women of different ages and branches of military service. The exhibit’s goal is to recognize women veterans for their heroic contributions.

In a press release, exhibit organizers said, “Many women who answered the nation’s call did not receive the same appreciation as their male counterparts. Some, especially those who served in World War II or the Korean War, don’t always realize or consider themselves veterans.”

The photo exhibit was made available online to make it more accessible due to coronavirus restrictions.

To view the exhibit, click here.

