Peter Cottontail visits Incline Village

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Families in Incline Village were able to hop on down the bunny trail at the Incline Village Championship Golf Course to hunt for eggs, snap a family photo and enjoy some fun in an outdoor, socially-distanced setting.

The event was hosted by the Incline Village Parks & Rec Department in partnership with the Incline Tahoe Foundation, Sierra Nevada University, and North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

