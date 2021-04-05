Peter Cottontail visits Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Families in Incline Village were able to hop on down the bunny trail at the Incline Village Championship Golf Course to hunt for eggs, snap a family photo and enjoy some fun in an outdoor, socially-distanced setting.

The event was hosted by the Incline Village Parks & Rec Department in partnership with the Incline Tahoe Foundation, Sierra Nevada University, and North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

