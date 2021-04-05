Nevada CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccine to ages 16 and older

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Along with other pharmacies CVS is offering coronavirus vaccines to people 16 and older in Nevada beginning Monday.

According to CVS pharmacist Dr. Jolene Blaine there are four locations in northern Nevada: Two in Reno, Carson City, and Sun Valley. “We are ready to put shots in arms and we are just very excited about this.”

Dr. Blaine said its by appointment only and it is a smooth process. When you sign-up for the vaccine it will tell you which one you will receive and a second vaccine appointment if one is required.

After you receive the vaccine there is a 15- or 30-minute waiting period. Dr. Blaine anticipates a rush of people signing up and is reminding the community to be patient as supply is limited. “We don’t preset appointments; we wait for those allocations to arrive in stores and then open appointments based on those allocations that arrive in our stores.”

CVS said as supply increases it will continue to open more vaccination sites.

Dr. Blaine is encouraging people to check the site daily to make an appointment. To make an appointment click here or call (800) 746-7287.

For vaccination locations click here.

