Advertisement

Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach

Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed...
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed ashore Sunday.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CNN) – Florida beachgoers were kept away from a section of the coast at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Easter Sunday after the discovery of a naval mine that had washed ashore.

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the mine around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to investigate, along with military authorities.

The mine was marked “inert,” which means it might have been used as a dummy mine for training purposes.

The mine was safely removed and the U.S. Air Force is examining it to find out more about its origin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three of the dogs found abandoned in Sun Valley. Some have been adopted. Anyone with...
Washoe County trying to find who is abandoning dogs in Sun Valley
The scene of a fire in the 400 block of Smithridge Park in southeast Reno.
Barbecue fire damages two homes in Reno
DUI crackdown in Reno leads to five arrests
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a wrong-way crash in Las Vegas...
2 killed in head-on Vegas crash involving wrong-way vehicle
This crash closed Nevada 28 near the border with California.
Head-on closes Nevada 28 in north Tahoe area; 2 injured

Latest News

The American Library Association reported more than 270 challenges to books in 2020.
Books by Steinbeck, Alexie among most objected to in 2020
Some experts worry about another COVID-19 surge, while others don't believe that will happen.
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; US races to vaccinate for virus as potential fourth surge looms
Some experts worry about another COVID-19 surge, while others don't believe that will happen.
COVID: Race to vaccinate as fourth surge looms
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle