Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:33 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We will continue to see breezy conditions through Monday afternoon. The winds will bring a minor to moderate increase in fire danger for lower elevations Monday. Areas with the highest risk for critical fire weather conditions will be from far northern Washoe County through Pershing, Churchill, and Mineral counties with sustained winds 20-25 mph and gusts 35-45 mph with minimum relative humidity at or below 15%. Lighter winds return Tuesday with above average high temperatures and seasonably cool lows for the rest of the week.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

