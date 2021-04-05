Advertisement

Man accused of breaking down door and shooting into Sun Valley home

Eduardo Palacios, 43, was arrested on multiple felony charges after a shooting in Sun Valley.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man faces multiple felony charges after authorities said he broke down someone’s door in Sun Valley and started shooting.

Deputies arrested Eduardo Palacios, 43, following the shooting on Saturday, April 3.

It happened at a home on Staci Way near Sun Valley Boulevard just after 1 a.m. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Palacios reportedly broke down the door and shot a woman inside.

One of two other adults who live at the home tackled Palacios while the second took a handgun away from him, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies placed Palacios under arrest while one of the residents was still restraining him.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is recovering.

Palacios is charged with Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Home Invasion while in Possession of a Firearm, and Burglary while in Possession of a Firearm.

If you or someone you know is in a violent domestic relationship, the sheriff’s office urges you to reach out to the following community resources:

  • Crisis Support Services of Northern Nevada: 800-992-5757
  • Domestic Violence Resource Center: 775-329-4150
  • Safe Embrace – Family Violence Program & Shelter: 775-322-3466
  • Sierra Community House, Incline Village: 800-736-1060
  • Temporary Protection Order Office: 775-328-3127
  • As always, in an emergency call 911 for Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy response

