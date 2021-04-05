Advertisement

Final snow survey of season shows snowpack at 63%

April 1st snow depth was 63 inches with just under 24 inches of snow water
The final snow survey of 2021 was taken on Monday near the summit of Mt. Rose
By Ben Deach
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - It was hydrologist Jeff Anderson’s last snow survey of 2021, which was a lot different than that of last year.

“It peaked below normal and it’s starting to melt earlier than normal,” he explained. “This year’s snowpack is kind of disappointing.”

The survey revealing an April 1st snow depth of 63 inches with just under 24 inches of snow water at the site located within Mount Rose Ski Tahoe. The snowpack is currently only 63% of average

“This is a natural cycle that we go through, and hopefully it will turn around,” said Federal Water Master Chad Blanchard.

Bill Hauck of TMWA was on hand for the survey to see about the impact on our water supply. He says Truckee river flows should still be normal this year, but that’s not the case with other rivers, and the reason why is simple.

“Look at a river system that has upstream reservoir storage like the Truckee and compare that to the Carson River which is going to be dry by the fourth of July,” he predicted.

The impact on Lake Tahoe won’t be as severe, but we are told it could get close to its natural rim by the end of the year.

“Lake Tahoe our largest reservoir in the system, it’s going to be drawn upon very heavily this summer to provide normal Truckee River flows,”  Hauck explained.

The next snowpack measurement will come the week of January 1st, 2022.

