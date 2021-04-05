LIVE: Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is giving remarks Monday on the tradition of Easter at the White House, with first lady Jill Biden also in attendance.

The White House canceled the annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration also is marking the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or cancelled. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, because of food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower restored the event in 1953.

Happy Easter from the White House! Posted by The White House on Sunday, April 4, 2021

