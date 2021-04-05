Barbecue fire damages two homes in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in the 400 block of Smithridge Park in southeast Reno on Sunday afternoon.

A barbecue caught a fence on fire at about 4:47 p.m. and that damaged the exterior of two units, the Reno Fire Department said.

No interiors were damage. The fire department said it had a quick knockdown of the fire.

People had to evacuate from two units but all of them should be back into the units tonight.

The fire department sent nine pieces of equipment to the fire

