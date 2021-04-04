Washoe County trying to find who is abandoning dogs in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Regional Animal Services is trying to find out more about dozens of dogs abandoned at the Sun Valley Regional Park during the last two weeks.

On Friday animal services had impounded 27 dogs and there’s reports of more being found. Four dogs were found in the Red Rock area. Some of the dogs have already been adopted.

“We know there must be someone who has seen or heard something that can help provide useful information to help find the person(s) responsible for abandoning these dogs,” WCRAS Director Shyanne Schull said in a statement. “There are legal and responsible methods for surrendering ownership of animals that cannot be cared for.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-3647 or email pets@washoecounty.us.

