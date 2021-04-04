Advertisement

Washoe County trying to find who is abandoning dogs in Sun Valley

Three of the dogs found abandoned in Sun Valley. Some have been adopted. Anyone with...
Three of the dogs found abandoned in Sun Valley. Some have been adopted. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-3647 or email pets@washoecounty.us.(Washoe County Regional Animal Services)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Regional Animal Services is trying to find out more about dozens of dogs abandoned at the Sun Valley Regional Park during the last two weeks.

On Friday animal services had impounded 27 dogs and there’s reports of more being found. Four dogs were found in the Red Rock area. Some of the dogs have already been adopted.

“We know there must be someone who has seen or heard something that can help provide useful information to help find the person(s) responsible for abandoning these dogs,” WCRAS Director Shyanne Schull said in a statement. “There are legal and responsible methods for surrendering ownership of animals that cannot be cared for.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-3647 or email pets@washoecounty.us.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Caption

Most Read

The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a wrong-way crash in Las Vegas...
2 killed in head-on Vegas crash involving wrong-way vehicle
Minden couple’s life threatening battle with COVID-19
Minden couple’s life threatening battle with COVID-19
The scene of an accident in Incline Village near Oriole Way and Southwood Boulevard where a...
SUV hits child on street in Incline Village
Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March...
Two facing felony charges for having 150+ Fentanyl pills
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 105 new infections, 41 recoveries

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 105 new infections, 41 recoveries
This crash closed Nevada 28 near the border with California.
Head-on closes Nevada 28 in north Tahoe area; 2 injured
Sun Valley Abandoned Dogs
DUI crackdown in Reno leads to five arrests