Tesla 1Q sales of 185K more than double last year’s numbers

DETROIT (AP) - Tesla delivered nearly 185,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter despite a shortage of computer chips that has hit the global auto industry.

The number was more than double the deliveries for the same period last year. And it beat Wall Street estimates of 168,000 for January through March.

The company says the Model Y small SUV in China has been well received.

Tesla listed no quarterly production figures for its older models, the S sedan and X SUV, but it delivered just over 2,000 of them. It says new equipment has been installed at the Fremont, California, factory and production of new versions is in the early stages.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)