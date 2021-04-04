Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Warm spring like weather will continue through Sunday with the typical late afternoon and evening breezes along the eastern Sierra/far western NV (gusts 25-30 mph, locally to 35 mph). High pressure continues to dominate the region, pushing temperatures to bump 15 degrees above normal Sunday afternoon. Expect mid 60s Sierra valleys and mid-upper 70s out across western NV. An upper low will move in Monday bringing minimal chances for showers mainly north of Highway 50.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

