Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Warm spring like weather will continue through Sunday with the typical late afternoon and evening breezes along the eastern Sierra/far western NV (gusts 25-30 mph, locally to 35 mph). High pressure continues to dominate the region, pushing temperatures to bump 15 degrees above normal Sunday afternoon. Expect mid 60s Sierra valleys and mid-upper 70s out across western NV. An upper low will move in Monday bringing minimal chances for showers mainly north of Highway 50.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

