Nevada baseball’s offense rolls in 15-9 win over Air Force

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - It was an offensive explosion for the Nevada baseball team as the Wolf Pack defeated Air Force 15-9 in Saturday’s series finale.

All together the Wolf Pack (8-12, 5-7 MW) scored its 15 runs, which is the second-most it has scored in a game this season, on 23 hits, which bests its previous season-high by eight. To put in perspective the kind of day the Pack offense had at the plate, the last time the Wolf Pack produced 23 hits in a game was April 10, 2004 at Louisiana Tech. Nevada had seven starters record a multi-hit game today and all but one starter notch at least one hit in the ball game.

It was a huge day at the plate for Tyler Bosetti as he led the team with a single-game career-high five hits, going 5-for-6 at the dish with a double, four RBI and two runs scored. Dawson Martin and Marco Valenzuela also recorded big outings offensively for the Wolf Pack as each of them collected four hits. Martin went 4-for-6 on the day with a double, while Valenzuela did a ton of immediate damage going 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

The Falcons (12-9, 6-6 MW) got on the board first in the game, scoring two runs off of Nevada starter Owen Sharts in the top of the first after Paul Skenes launched a two-run shot to left. The Pack got a run back in the bottom half of the first and then proceeded to score seven runs in the next two innings to take a commanding 8-2 lead after three innings of play. Nevada plated four runs in the second, getting RBIs from Valenzuela, Bosetti and Dario Gomez and taking advantage of a Falcons error and hit by pitch. In the third the Pack loaded the bases with no outs after two walks and a hit batter, allowing Anthony Flores to drive in two runs on a single to right. With the bases clear, Valenzuela stepped in and launched his second home run of the season to left, giving the Pack an 8-2 lead.

Nevada scored one more in the fifth and had another big inning in the sixth, plating four more runs to take a 13-2 lead. Matt Clayton led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot to left, his second long ball of the season. After Joshua Zamora singled and Ryan Jackson drew a walk, Jacob Stinson used his speed to leg out a two-RBI triple down the right field line. The Pack got its final run of the frame on a Valenzuela single that drove in Stinson from third.

The victory seemed all but in the bag with a 13-2 lead after six innings, but the Air Force bats woke up in the top of the seventh, scoring six runs in that frame to cut the Nevada lead to five. The Falcons inched closer to the lead with one run in the eighth, but two Wolf Pack runs in the bottom half of the inning added some insurance as the game headed into the ninth. Tyler Cochran entered on the mound for the Wolf Pack in the top of the ninth and, after a leadoff single, got three consecutive outs to seal the 15-9 victory.

Nevada will hit the road next weekend for a showdown at San Diego State April 10-11.

