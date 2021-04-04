Head-on closes Nevada 28 in north Tahoe area; 2 injured
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a north Lake Tahoe crash Sunday morning that temporarily closed Nevada 28 near the border with California.
Neither person’s injuries were life-threatening, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.
Around 9:30 a.m. a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup crossed over the centerline of Nevada 28 and struck a white Toyota Forerunner head-on, the NHP said. Both vehicles ended up in the eastbound lane.
The NHP is investigating impairment as a possible cause of the crash.
Nevada 28 reopened to alternating traffic before becoming completely open around noon, the NHP said.
