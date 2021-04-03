Advertisement

Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses

People wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2,...
People wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. The bureau was seeing busier than normal traffic ahead of 4/3/21, a popular day to get married in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Soon-to-be newlyweds lined up out the door of the marriage license office in Las Vegas ahead of a unique date to tie the knot: 4/3/21.

A spokesman for the Clark County Marriage Bureau said Friday that nearly 700 couples had obtained licenses for the Saturday date. The clerk’s office even marked the occasion with keepsake marriage certificates.

County Clerk Lynn Goya says specialty dates are always popular. More than 1,800 couples were married on Dec. 13, 2014. But July 7, 2007, was the most popular date. Goya says nearly 4,500 people got married in and around Las Vegas on 7/7/7.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Smith has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a malnourished horse.
Reno man charged with slitting horse’s throat
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Olson Beltran
Victim in Sparks stabbing identified, suspect in custody
Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March...
Two facing felony charges for having 150+ Fentanyl pills

Latest News

The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Pro basketball player pays off parents’ mortgage, reaction caught on camera
Week five of the Sports Caravan was highlighted by rivalry battle between Douglas and Carson.
April 2 Sports Caravan
4-2-21
Sports Caravan, 4/2: Part Three