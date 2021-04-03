Tenure granted for three WNC professors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Western Nevada College announced three faculty members have been granted tenure.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents granted tenure to Biology Professor Smriti Bhattarai, Biology Professor Rachelle Bassen and Psychology Professor Rebecca Bevans.

Bhattarai, who earned a doctor of philosophy in environmental science and public policy from George Mason University, taught a variety of biology courses to students since 2017. She’s also been leading Nevada INBRE research at Carson campus that involves students in different research projects.

“Education has significantly altered the trajectory of my life,” Bhattarai said in a statement from WNC. “I want to help others receive education to change their lives. The satisfaction I get from playing a part in students’ achievement of their personal and professional goals is highly rewarding for me.”

Bevans has taught in the psychology department for five years. She earned her doctor of philosophy degree in cognitive and brain sciences psychology at the University of Nevada, Reno. She also is adviser for the Psychology Club and Nerd Herd, as well as coordinator for the Homeschool Academy.

“Teaching is exciting to me,” Bevans said. “Students arrive with questions and we work on finding answers. I love assisting them in their acquisition of knowledge. My students don’t only learn about psychology, but they also learn more about themselves.”

Bassen completed both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M. Bassen has helped facilitate these changes in the biology department and has been involved with students’ INBRE Nevada research projects.

“I really care about the well-being of others and teaching allows me to live that every day,” Bassen said. “I enjoy learning how to be more creative, flexible and open enough to engage and work with all students, making sure that they have the tools they need to be successful.”

“We are very proud of our newly tenured faculty members whose tenure was approved by the NSHE Board of Regents,” said WNC Provost Dr. Kyle Dalpe, who also serves as the college’s vice president of finance. “Academic tenure is a five-year pathway in which each pursues and perfects teaching and service to the college and its students. With this accomplishment, each is now a tenured professor at WNC and will continue to serve out students in the coming years.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.