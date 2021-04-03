Advertisement

SUV hits child on street in Incline Village

The scene of an accident in Incline Village near Oriole Way and Southwood Boulevard where a Ford SUV hit a 5-year-old boy.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - A Ford sports utility vehicle hit a 5-year-old child Friday afternoon in Incline Village, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The boy is conscious and breathing but is being taken by medical helicopter to a Reno hospital for treatment.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. near Oriole Way and Southwood Boulevard in Incline Village.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was believed to have been going about 35 mph in a 25 mph zone when the boy ran out of a residential driveway and into the street.

