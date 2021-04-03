Suspicious package in Carson City turns out to be trash

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A perimeter was set up early Friday evening when a suspicious package was found outside the Grocery Outlet on North Carson Street in Carson City, Sheriff Ken Furlong said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called it and investigated the package. It turned out there was only trash inside, Furlong said, and the package was disposed of. It was cleared by about 7:30 p.m.

The perimeter set up was the standard perimeter and there was no interference with the activity in the area, Furlong said.

