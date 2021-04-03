Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 4/2

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:06 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the penultimate week of the shortened high school football season and the action is only heating up in Northern Nevada.

In week five of the Sports Caravan, our Game of the Week took us to Nevada’s longest rivalry in the state, where our Team of the Week also emerged. We also may have spread the love for our Stud of the Week.

We also rattle off the matchups for the final week of the season, which the NIAA is dubbing “Bowl Week.”

Highlights, scores and more in the Sports Caravan!

We’ll see you next week for the season finale at 11:15 p.m.!

