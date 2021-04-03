Advertisement

‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

By Spectrum News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A little girl is home safe after she went missing in the woods thanks to the actions of a New York state trooper.

The 2-year-old had been missing for about an hour last Saturday when Brian Hotchkiss found her on top of a rock in the middle of a stream.

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her,” Hotchkiss said. “And I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive.”

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.(New York State Police via CNN Newsource)

Hotchkiss said the girl was cold but seemed to be alright.

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.

Police said she was then taken to a hospital for a checkup and is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a malnourished horse.
Reno man charged with slitting horse’s throat
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Olson Beltran
Victim in Sparks stabbing identified, suspect in custody
Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March...
Two facing felony charges for having 150+ Fentanyl pills

Latest News

COVID-19 in Nevada graphic
Nevada regulators tie casino capacity to worker vaccinations
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships
James Church, a University of Nevada humanities professor who pioneered the measurement of...
Nevada humanities professor a pioneer in snowpack measurement
COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, but there is good news on the vaccine front. (Source:...
CDC issues new guidelines as vaccinations increase
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a wrong-way crash in Las Vegas...
2 killed in head-on Vegas crash involving wrong-way vehicle