Saturday Web Weather

Warm, breezy weather is in the forecast through Easter Weekend. Expect occasional high clouds. A fast-moving area of low pressure will brush through northern Nevada early next week. While it doesn’t look like much of a system, temperatures will come down about 10 degrees, with breezy conditions and scattered showers. Temperatures will warm again through the rest of the week. Another system is possible for the following weekend, but details are hazy at this time. Happy Easter! -Jeff