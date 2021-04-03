Advertisement

Reno police crack down on distracted driving

Distracted driving graphic.
Distracted driving graphic.(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:39 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department Traffic Division targeting distracted drivers Friday, issuing 31 citations, and giving seven warnings.

Five officers did the enforcement in areas where there has been the highest number of crashes involving distracted drivers.

Police noted it is illegal for drivers to use cell phones to talk or text while driving. Distracted driving is anything that causes drivers to take their eyes off the road, creating a hazardous situation.

“Whether you’re a driver, a bicyclist, or a pedestrian, we would like to remind everyone to make safety a top priority by putting your devices away while you travel on our roadways,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office is Traffic Safety provided the grant to do the operation.

More information: www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.

