Advertisement

New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Friday set another record for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration says they have screened more than 1.5 million people at airports on Friday.

Air travel numbers soared during the spring break period even as health experts expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases in some states.

Friday’s number marked the 23rd straight day when more than 1 million people have flown by air.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released their new travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Friday. The CDC said they can travel throughout the U.S. without getting tested or quarantining.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a malnourished horse.
Reno man charged with slitting horse’s throat
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Olson Beltran
Victim in Sparks stabbing identified, suspect in custody
Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March...
Two facing felony charges for having 150+ Fentanyl pills

Latest News

People wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2,...
Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills
The Wichita Police Department arrested 58-year-old Arnthia Willis of Wichita after they...
Police: Wichita mom tells daughter she’s been shot for April Fools’, gets arrested
The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart