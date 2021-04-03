Advertisement

Nevada regulators tie casino capacity to worker vaccinations

COVID-19 in Nevada graphic
COVID-19 in Nevada graphic(CDC/KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada regulators say casinos seeking the state’s OK to raise the current gambling floor occupancy limit above 50% must take steps to encourage their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Gaming Control Board and Gaming Commission on Friday issued a memo with guidelines pushing casinos to provide paid time off for employees to be vaccinated, coordinate transportation to vaccine sites and make arrangements with pharmacy companies for vaccine distribution.

The state on March 15 increased maximum gambling floor occupancy at 50% of capacity, up from 25%. Regulators have been authorized beginning May 1 to approve reopening plans with higher occupancy limits. 

