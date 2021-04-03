Mountain lion caught, relocated from west Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Game wardens responding to a report of a mountain lion chased by coyotes in suburban Las Vegas found the cat in a tree, captured it and released it in a remote area.

Nevada Department of Wildlife spokesman Doug Nielsen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the cougar was found Thursday morning near a golf course and later released in the rugged Spring Mountains.

Officials say the 60-pound female is believed to be the same big cat seen several times in recent weeks in the Summerlin foothills, including several residential sightings on home security camera video.

