Mountain lion caught, relocated from west Vegas neighborhood

This photo provided by Clark County shows a 60-pound female mountain lion after it was...
This photo provided by Clark County shows a 60-pound female mountain lion after it was tranquilized and captured Thursday, April 1, 2021, by Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens in a west Las Vegas foothills neighborhood. It was released in a remote area of the Spring Mountains. Officials say the cat is believed to be the same one seen several times in recent weeks in Summerlin neighborhoods and golf courses. (Clark County via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Game wardens responding to a report of a mountain lion chased by coyotes in suburban Las Vegas found the cat in a tree, captured it and released it in a remote area.

Nevada Department of Wildlife spokesman Doug Nielsen told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the cougar was found Thursday morning near a golf course and later released in the rugged Spring Mountains.

Officials say the 60-pound female is believed to be the same big cat seen several times in recent weeks in the Summerlin foothills, including several residential sightings on home security camera video.

