Advertisement

Minden couple’s life threatening battle with COVID-19

Minden couple’s life threatening battle with COVID-19
Minden couple’s life threatening battle with COVID-19(Abel Garcia)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:21 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A positive COVID-19 test for Paula Zuppan led to one of the toughest battles of her life.

“Most horrible experience and I don’t wish it on anyone, and please go out and get vaccinated,” Zuppan said.

Fever-like symptoms were only the start, Paula spent two days without being able to get out of bed, but last year on December 30th she reached her breaking point.

“I couldn’t breathe and I asked my husband Michael to call an ambulance or take me to the ER,” explained Zuppan.

Paula spent about eight days in the hospital and things got worse for her. She said COVID developed into pneumonia, resulting in a collapsed lung. Paula was taken to ICU where she was intubated and in a coma for 10 days, she nearly lost her life. The hardest part for her was being separated from her husband, Michael.

“You just don’t feel like talking, but you have to understand people want to know. They want to know about Paula and they want to know about you,” said Michael Zuppan.

Just days before Paula tested positive, Michael also contracted COVID.

“It is unlike anything I have experienced before,” Michael said. “Low-grade fever, chills, body aches, lethargic, and I lost 15 pounds.”

After Paula finally woke up from a coma, Michael did something special to be able to communicate with his wife.

“He put the lights on so I could find my way home and that was the most inspirational thing that anyone can do for you,” said Zuppan.

She recommends that those who can go and get vaccinated.

“Do so only to save yourself and to save all of the people that are around you,” Paula Zuppan stated.

Letting the lights of their backyard bring hope into their household. The Zuppan’s don’t want anyone else’s light to be dimmed by this deadly virus.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a malnourished horse.
Reno man charged with slitting horse’s throat
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
Reno ranked one of the least affordable cities by real estate site
Olson Beltran
Victim in Sparks stabbing identified, suspect in custody
Roberto Smith, 27, of Sparks and Jaeden Jimenez, 22, of Minden were arrested late Monday, March...
Two facing felony charges for having 150+ Fentanyl pills

Latest News

The program teaches first responders how to take care of themselves first so that they can take...
DCSO members attend First Responders Resiliency Training
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 53 recoveries, 19 new cases
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Members First in State to Attend First Responders Resiliency...
DCSO members attend First Responders Resiliency Training
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says