Minden couple’s life threatening battle with COVID-19

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A positive COVID-19 test for Paula Zuppan led to one of the toughest battles of her life.

“Most horrible experience and I don’t wish it on anyone, and please go out and get vaccinated,” Zuppan said.

Fever-like symptoms were only the start, Paula spent two days without being able to get out of bed, but last year on December 30th she reached her breaking point.

“I couldn’t breathe and I asked my husband Michael to call an ambulance or take me to the ER,” explained Zuppan.

Paula spent about eight days in the hospital and things got worse for her. She said COVID developed into pneumonia, resulting in a collapsed lung. Paula was taken to ICU where she was intubated and in a coma for 10 days, she nearly lost her life. The hardest part for her was being separated from her husband, Michael.

“You just don’t feel like talking, but you have to understand people want to know. They want to know about Paula and they want to know about you,” said Michael Zuppan.

Just days before Paula tested positive, Michael also contracted COVID.

“It is unlike anything I have experienced before,” Michael said. “Low-grade fever, chills, body aches, lethargic, and I lost 15 pounds.”

After Paula finally woke up from a coma, Michael did something special to be able to communicate with his wife.

“He put the lights on so I could find my way home and that was the most inspirational thing that anyone can do for you,” said Zuppan.

She recommends that those who can go and get vaccinated.

“Do so only to save yourself and to save all of the people that are around you,” Paula Zuppan stated.

Letting the lights of their backyard bring hope into their household. The Zuppan’s don’t want anyone else’s light to be dimmed by this deadly virus.

