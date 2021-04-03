Advertisement

Marijuana dispensary supports Nevada Homeless Alliance in April

A Clark County location for The Source+.
A Clark County location for The Source+.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:55 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A marijuana dispensary is supporting the Nevada Homeless Alliance in April.

Every day in April, people who make purchases shopping in-store at The Source+ can round up purchases with the extra money going to the Alliance. People can also make contributions in the store.

The Source+ has one dispensary in the Reno area and two in Clark County.

The Nevada Homeless Alliance advances solutions for homelessness by partnering with federal, state and local governments, with business, philanthropic, civic, faith-based organizations and with homeless and those who were homeless in the past.

The Source+ has prioritized giving back to its communities since its inception, resulting in cash donations of more than $50,000 and a food drive delivering more than 150,000 pounds of food donated to Three Square in 2017.

