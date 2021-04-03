Advertisement

2 killed in head-on Vegas crash involving wrong-way vehicle

The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a wrong-way crash in Las Vegas...
The Nevada Highway Patrol released this photo of the scene of a wrong-way crash in Las Vegas that killed two people.(NHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Highway Patrol says a car being driven the wrong way on a metro Las Vegas freeway collided head-on with another car, killing both drivers.

The Highway Patrol says the wreck occurred early Saturday morning in northbound lanes of the 215 beltway near Far Hills Avenue.

No identities were released and additional information on the circumstances of the wreck wasn’t immediately available.

