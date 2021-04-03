2 killed in head-on Vegas crash involving wrong-way vehicle

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Highway Patrol says a car being driven the wrong way on a metro Las Vegas freeway collided head-on with another car, killing both drivers.

The Highway Patrol says the wreck occurred early Saturday morning in northbound lanes of the 215 beltway near Far Hills Avenue.

No identities were released and additional information on the circumstances of the wreck wasn’t immediately available.

